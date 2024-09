Austria gave Pinzgau a five-point drubbing

"When you're 3-0 down so early in the second half at Austria, it's obviously going to be very difficult," said FCPS coach Florian Klausner, who knew what was going to happen. His squad crumbled and seven minutes later it was already 5:0, with Savic and Schiedermeier ensuring a deserved final score. "The team was rewarded for a good performance and the win was well deserved," said a delighted Austria coach Christian Schaider.