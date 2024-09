“Brought the animals to safety in the living room”

According to initial estimates, the storm in eastern Austria caused damage of up to 700 million euros. Many people lost all their possessions, some even their livelihoods. The suffering is immense - but does not stop at four-legged friends. Pets, wild animals and so-called farm animals were surprised by the floods. Thousands of swallows were forced to the ground by the heavy rain and would have lost their lives if dozens of volunteers had not come out to bring the migratory birds to safety - we reported.