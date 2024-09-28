Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

DTM

Victory in Spielberg! Bortolotti takes the lead

Nachrichten
28.09.2024 15:21

Mirko Bortolotti took the overall lead in the German Touring Car Masters (DTM) with a victory in Spielberg on Saturday. The Lamborghini driver from Vienna, who competes under an Italian license, triumphed at the Red Bull Ring ahead of the German Maro Engel and the Indian Arjun Maini.

0 Kommentare

Tyrolean Lucas Auer finished seventh, while last year's champion Thomas Preining failed to finish higher than twelfth after a botched qualifying session and appears to be out of the title race.

Fourth DTM victory
For Bortolotti, son of the famous Viennese ice cream parlor dynasty, it was his fourth DTM victory overall and his first of the season. The 34-year-old now leads the championship by ten points from previous leader Kelvin van der Linde from South Africa (Audi) and twelve points from German Maro Engel (Mercedes). Another race is scheduled for Sunday (13:30/live on ServusTV and ProSieben) in Spielberg, followed by the two-race finale in Hockenheim in three weeks' time.

(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Bortolotti dominated the early stages of the race on wet tires. Porsche man Preining had to fight his way forward from 18th on the grid. In the overall standings, the Upper Austrian is already 65 points behind Bortolotti in fifth place with three races to go. Mercedes driver Auer is twelfth. His Tyrolean compatriot Clemens Schmid was the first to switch to dry tires on his McLaren on a drying track and also scored a point in 15th place.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf