Victory in Spielberg! Bortolotti takes the lead

Bortolotti dominated the early stages of the race on wet tires. Porsche man Preining had to fight his way forward from 18th on the grid. In the overall standings, the Upper Austrian is already 65 points behind Bortolotti in fifth place with three races to go. Mercedes driver Auer is twelfth. His Tyrolean compatriot Clemens Schmid was the first to switch to dry tires on his McLaren on a drying track and also scored a point in 15th place.