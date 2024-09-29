Election results will not be known until Thursday

Upper Austria has not been spared either: as reported by the "Krone" newspaper, a Russian hacker collective has targeted the National Council elections. Attacks on the IT infrastructure of the state of Upper Austria were also recently registered. "We were able to register DDoS attacks on our infrastructure. Fortunately, we have also taken some precautions with the software in recent months so that our systems were not affected or impaired at any time," says Georg Fuchs, Head of the Information Technology Department of the Province of Upper Austria, giving the all-clear.