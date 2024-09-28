MC’s fall festival: Cheers to conviviality

When the barley juice in the barrel is brought to the surface with powerful blows and the exclamation "O'zapft is!" rings out, then it's "Autumn Festival" again at the Tiroler Management Club. And although this year the foamy beer chose a different route and, despite the repartee of the tapper, did not make its way via the tap but via an opening in the lid of the barrel, the best Oktoberfest atmosphere was the order of the day at the Deck47 restaurant on Innsbruck's Baggersee.