At the quarry pond

MC’s fall festival: Cheers to conviviality

Nachrichten
28.09.2024 19:00

Tirol's Management Club invited guests to this year's fall festival at the Baggersee. The atmosphere there was excellent. According to MC President Helmut Lutz, "the barrel was damaged, otherwise the beer would have been flowing after the first shot".

0 Kommentare

When the barley juice in the barrel is brought to the surface with powerful blows and the exclamation "O'zapft is!" rings out, then it's "Autumn Festival" again at the Tiroler Management Club. And although this year the foamy beer chose a different route and, despite the repartee of the tapper, did not make its way via the tap but via an opening in the lid of the barrel, the best Oktoberfest atmosphere was the order of the day at the Deck47 restaurant on Innsbruck's Baggersee.

Wine specialist Dietmar Meraner & ARTfair Innsbruck founder Johanna Penz. (Bild: Hammann Recka)
Wine specialist Dietmar Meraner &amp; ARTfair Innsbruck founder Johanna Penz.
(Bild: Hammann Recka)
Treating themselves to a mug of barley juice: MC President Helmut Lutz and Deck47 boss Martin Klausner. (Bild: Hammann Recka)
Treating themselves to a mug of barley juice: MC President Helmut Lutz and Deck47 boss Martin Klausner.
(Bild: Hammann Recka)
Having a lot of fun at the MC Autumn Festival: Uniqa Director Michael Zentner with his wife Stephanie. (Bild: Hammann Recka)
Having a lot of fun at the MC Autumn Festival: Uniqa Director Michael Zentner with his wife Stephanie.
(Bild: Hammann Recka)

Edi Leismüller honored
"The keg was damaged, otherwise the beer would have been flowing after the first big hit," announced MC President Helmut Lutz. The new Brauunion regional director Hanna Haslwanter and MC managing director Erwin Walch immediately agreed. This year's beer tapping was dutifully performed by distiller Edi Leismüller (Kerschbuacher), who joined the Management Club exactly 50 years ago to the day and was therefore honored as the "oldest member".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Recka Hammann
Recka Hammann
Folgen Sie uns auf