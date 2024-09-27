Leader Ried concedes first defeat of the season

In the Innviertel, Rapid striker Tobias Hedl was the man of the match with two goals (26th, 82nd) and an assist. As early as the 8th minute, he put Noah Bischof through against a disorganized Rieder back line. The 1:0 was the start of a fast-paced offensive spectacle in the first half, in which the home side found an answer twice. Fabian Wohlmuth dinked a free-kick, which was not a free-kick, into the corner of the net from 30 meters (25'). After the visitors regained the lead immediately, Wilfried Eza squirted in a cross at the five - 2:2 (30').