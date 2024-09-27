Second League
Leader Ried concedes first defeat of the season
SV Ried have surprisingly conceded their first defeat in the 2nd Football League. The league leaders slipped up in their 2:3 home draw against Rapid II and missed a good chance to take a more comfortable lead. Instead of four points, the "Vikings" are only one point ahead of Kapfenberger SV, who also lost 2-0 to FC Liefering, after the 8th round.
Of the chasing trio, only Schwarz-Weiß Bregenz made a full start on Friday. The new third-placed team from Vorarlberg defeated Vienna 3-2 despite giving away a 2-0 lead, while Admira drew 0-0 with Lustenau.
In the Innviertel, Rapid striker Tobias Hedl was the man of the match with two goals (26th, 82nd) and an assist. As early as the 8th minute, he put Noah Bischof through against a disorganized Rieder back line. The 1:0 was the start of a fast-paced offensive spectacle in the first half, in which the home side found an answer twice. Fabian Wohlmuth dinked a free-kick, which was not a free-kick, into the corner of the net from 30 meters (25'). After the visitors regained the lead immediately, Wilfried Eza squirted in a cross at the five - 2:2 (30').
In the second half, Vienna increasingly switched to defensive mode and Ried found few solutions against the deeper block. Eza's supposed 3:2 was disallowed for offside. "We were cheated out of a regular goal again. We have the behind-the-back camera here and that's clearly not offside," Ried coach Maximilian Senft later complained on ORF. Rapid had the last word. After a misplaced pass in the build-up, Hedl was on the run and coolly scored his fifth goal of the season.
The match in Bregenz started ten minutes late. The visitors are said to have forgotten their footwear at the hotel. The Viennese only got into their stride after the break, when Cedomir Bumbic (47') and Kelvin Boateng (67') equalized the home side's 2:0 lead after goals from Lars Nussbaumer (12') and Mario Vucenovic (15'). However, Regi Van Acker's team successfully pressed for their fourth win in a row in the final period. Vienna survived two headers off the crossbar unscathed before Renan noodled the ball into the net to make it 3:2 (80'). Bumbic was then sent off for criticism.
Kapfenberg's lead over Bregenz (17) thus dwindled to one point. Oghenetejiri Adejenughure put FC Liefering on course early on in Styria (6th). It was the first goal at second division level for the 17-year-old ÖFB youngster. Kapfenberg's efforts subsequently came to nothing, with Luka Reischl scoring a late winner (90') for the ninth-placed Jungbullen, who won for the second time since a 5-4 victory over Lafnitz at the beginning of August.
Point for Admira
There was a fair share of points in a game with few chances in Südstadt. Admira (16) dominated the first half, while sixth-placed Lustenau (12) set the tone in the second period. However, the Vorarlberg side were unable to score even when they were outnumbered after Albin Gashi was brought down by Fabian Gmeiner (83').
A six-goal spectacle took place in the pouring rain in Horn. The hosts failed to hold on to a 2-0 and 3-2 lead against Amstetten to record their first home win since May, with the Lower Austrian duel ending 3-3. Amir Abdijanovic (22), Din Barlov (29), Florian Fischerauer (65), Charles-Jesaja Herrmann (44), Thomas Mayer (59) and Yannick Oberleitner (71) scored. Horn are eleventh (7), Amstetten seventh (11).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.