Graz99ers in fashion
Fiery start! Goal gala, victory and 3300 fans
The Graz99ers are still full speed ahead at the start of the season! The team from Murstadt secured their third win in their third league match against VSV with a 6:4 victory. In the first game in front of their own crowd since the "facelift" in the summer, the Styrian fans experienced pure spectacle in the venerable Liebenauer Bunker - and a "fast-paced president".
The ice hockey season in the Graz "Bunker" opened with fireworks from the 99ers. Head coach Harry Lange's squad picked up their third win in three games against VSV. The motto for this season was already smiling at the fans outside the arena: "On to the new ice season" was emblazoned next to the portrait of neo-captain Korbinian Holzer. 3334 spectators (a new record for a home opener in Graz) were warmed up by the brand-new intro video immediately before the Graz cracks entered, in which President Herbert Jerich was also able to make an appearance. In true style in a 99ers-branded Lamborghini and to the sounds of the classic "Firestarter".
Things got hot on the ice too, where the 99ers took the lead in the seventh minute with a powerful shot from defender Nico Brunner. Three minutes later, he shot again from the left and set up Rok Ticar, who deflected the shot to make it 2:0. "Great atmosphere here today, that's good for us," said Brunner after the first period.
However, the visitors came out of the break inspired and were able to equalize within five minutes through John Hughes (33') and Nikita Scherbak (37'). "We lost too many shots in the forward movement and invited the Villach team in," said an annoyed Holzer. His mood improved ten seconds into the final period when Lukas Haudum found Michi Schiechl free in front of the VSV goal! The renewed equalizer (46', Pearson) lasted just 39 seconds before Kevin Roy scored and a solo effort from captain Holzer (56') decided the game. In the heated final phase, Villach's Coatta (58) and Schiechl (59) scored into the empty net for the final score. Sunday's game continues at home against Linz (17.30).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.