Fiery start! Goal gala, victory and 3300 fans

The ice hockey season in the Graz "Bunker" opened with fireworks from the 99ers. Head coach Harry Lange's squad picked up their third win in three games against VSV. The motto for this season was already smiling at the fans outside the arena: "On to the new ice season" was emblazoned next to the portrait of neo-captain Korbinian Holzer. 3334 spectators (a new record for a home opener in Graz) were warmed up by the brand-new intro video immediately before the Graz cracks entered, in which President Herbert Jerich was also able to make an appearance. In true style in a 99ers-branded Lamborghini and to the sounds of the classic "Firestarter".