Graz99ers in fashion

Fiery start! Goal gala, victory and 3300 fans

Nachrichten
27.09.2024 22:16

The Graz99ers are still full speed ahead at the start of the season! The team from Murstadt secured their third win in their third league match against VSV with a 6:4 victory. In the first game in front of their own crowd since the "facelift" in the summer, the Styrian fans experienced pure spectacle in the venerable Liebenauer Bunker - and a "fast-paced president".

0 Kommentare

The ice hockey season in the Graz "Bunker" opened with fireworks from the 99ers. Head coach Harry Lange's squad picked up their third win in three games against VSV. The motto for this season was already smiling at the fans outside the arena: "On to the new ice season" was emblazoned next to the portrait of neo-captain Korbinian Holzer. 3334 spectators (a new record for a home opener in Graz) were warmed up by the brand-new intro video immediately before the Graz cracks entered, in which President Herbert Jerich was also able to make an appearance. In true style in a 99ers-branded Lamborghini and to the sounds of the classic "Firestarter".

99ers boss Herbert Jerich
99ers boss Herbert Jerich
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Things got hot on the ice too, where the 99ers took the lead in the seventh minute with a powerful shot from defender Nico Brunner. Three minutes later, he shot again from the left and set up Rok Ticar, who deflected the shot to make it 2:0. "Great atmosphere here today, that's good for us," said Brunner after the first period.

The 99ers fans in a celebratory mood.
The 99ers fans in a celebratory mood.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
The team from Graz scored six goals against VSV.
The team from Graz scored six goals against VSV.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

However, the visitors came out of the break inspired and were able to equalize within five minutes through John Hughes (33') and Nikita Scherbak (37'). "We lost too many shots in the forward movement and invited the Villach team in," said an annoyed Holzer. His mood improved ten seconds into the final period when Lukas Haudum found Michi Schiechl free in front of the VSV goal! The renewed equalizer (46', Pearson) lasted just 39 seconds before Kevin Roy scored and a solo effort from captain Holzer (56') decided the game. In the heated final phase, Villach's Coatta (58) and Schiechl (59) scored into the empty net for the final score. Sunday's game continues at home against Linz (17.30).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Michael Höller
Michael Höller
