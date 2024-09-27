GAK under pressure:
Espresso or firecracker – any means is fine!
GAK no longer wants to be praised for playing well. The first win must come on Sunday against Klagenfurt. Frivolous gifts and the usual backlogs are forbidden.
Hartberg broke their winless streak on Thursday - now the red lantern shines unpleasantly over GAK, who are the only team in the league still chasing their first three-pointer. On Sunday, however, they should finally do so against Peter Pacult's no-frills Klagenfurt team in Liebenau - and the promoted team has pledged to do so.
"I'm sick of hearing that we're playing well anyway," growls GAK coach Gernot Messner, "we're lacking results. No matter how - we have to get our first win on Sunday!"
Already 15 goals conceded
Two things are particularly worrying for the promotion coach: The 15 goals conceded are a negative league record for a team whose defense was more secure than "Fort Knox" last season.
15 goals are too many - but Messner waves away the idea of changing the system: "We simply have to stop making unnecessary mistakes. And we have to do that as a team - regardless of whether we are higher or lower in the defensive line."
Christian Lichtenberger (who would love to swap the two Bundesliga goals he's always dreamed of scoring for his first win) agrees with his coach: "We've conceded half of our goals ourselves - we absolutely have to stop that."
GAK constantly falling behind
Above all, however, the permanent deficits are forbidden: GAK conceded 1-0 in five of their seven league appearances, with a 0-0 draw against Wattens - only once against Hartberg were the Red Jackets 1-0 ahead thanks to Zaizen.
Messner won't be serving his boys a strong espresso to counteract the initial "nodding off": "Ralf Rangnick once said that he lit a Swiss firecracker in the dressing room because he was behind," grinned the Reds coach (who will still have to give up Satin and Rusek) - only to add seriously: "Only high concentration from the very first minute will help us!"
For Christian Lichtenberger, one thing is clear: "You have to work for luck - and we work very hard. That's why everything will turn around - even with a dirty goal, if you like."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
