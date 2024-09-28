Salzburg vs. Austria Wien – LIVE from 5pm

Red Bull Salzburg have taken the mandatory task in the ÖFB Cup, now the runners-up want to return to winning ways in the Bundesliga. After a 2:3 at Rapid and a 0:0 at WSG Tirol, they will now face Vienna Austria today in Wals-Siezenheim. It is only Salzburg's second league home game due to the cancellation, and the hosts hope to remain unbeaten against the favorites for the 19th time in a row in the championship. While the name of the match may suggest it is a key game, this is not necessarily the case when looking at the table, as fifth place welcomes sixth place, one point behind. But the table is a bit of a lie. Salzburg have only played five games, with supplementary games in December against Hartberg and Klagenfurt to come. Coach Pepijn Lijnders' side are therefore top of the table in terms of points lost, four points behind leaders Rapid.