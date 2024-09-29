Called to the polls
National Council election: 540,000 Tyroleans are entitled to vote
The National Council elections are taking place in Austria this Sunday. There are around 540,000 people in the "Holy Land" who are entitled to vote for their preferred party, as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. Eleven parties and lists are on the ballot paper.
Who will enter the National Council and which parties will be in charge in the coming years? The whole of Austria will decide this Sunday. There are exactly 539,833 eligible voters in Tyrol. Anyone who has not already cast their vote by post can exercise their democratic right in person at the polling station.
There is a polling station in each of the 277 Tyrolean municipalities. In larger municipalities, there may be several.
Das Land Tirol
Last polling station in Tyrol closes at 4 pm
"There is a polling station in each of the 277 Tyrolean municipalities. In larger municipalities, there may be several", the province informs. The first polling stations open at 7 am, the last close at 4 pm. "In the National Council election, voters can vote for a maximum of one electoral group (= party). The decisive factor for a valid vote is that the voter's will is clearly recognizable - preferably by placing a cross in the appropriate circle for the respective voter group," explains the province.
A preferential vote can increase a candidate's chances of entering the National Council. There are eleven lists and parties to choose from nationwide.
First projection at 5 p.m., well informed with "Krone"
The first projection is expected at 5 pm. It will take even longer until the provisional final result is available. In Tyrol, the counting of votes takes the longest in the provincial capital.
The results of smaller municipalities, where polling stations close at 12 noon in some cases, are of course available earlier. On krone.at, krone.at/tirol and Krone TV you can stay well informed throughout the day.
