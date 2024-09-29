National Council election: 540,000 Tyroleans are entitled to vote

Last polling station in Tyrol closes at 4 pm

"There is a polling station in each of the 277 Tyrolean municipalities. In larger municipalities, there may be several", the province informs. The first polling stations open at 7 am, the last close at 4 pm. "In the National Council election, voters can vote for a maximum of one electoral group (= party). The decisive factor for a valid vote is that the voter's will is clearly recognizable - preferably by placing a cross in the appropriate circle for the respective voter group," explains the province.