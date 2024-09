Confusion before the election

If a poster appeals to me, it's not because of the portraits of people I know anyway, but rather because of the thick lettering. Thick because, as a driver, I naturally concentrate on the traffic and can't study election posters on the side of the road - I only notice them out of the corner of my eye, but not the small print. One poster jumped out at me, so to speak. It said "Vote climate". I was shocked! Former Chancellor Viktor Klima has been living in Argentina for years, he has a farm there. So now he's back. To bring his experience in dealing with cattle into Austrian politics?