Smallest Styrian municipality: how Hohentauern votes

Once all the ballot papers are in the ballot box at the end of the morning, they are counted under the six-eyes principle and then sent to the Murtal district authority. "Everything works the same here as everywhere else, only in mini," says Jetz and laughs. But one thing is a little different: "Here in the village, everyone knows everyone." Does that make it easier to predict the outcome of the election? "Every election has to be assessed differently. Local council elections are personality elections, national council elections are more difficult to predict."