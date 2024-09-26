By e-bike to Little Tibet in the Zillergrund

From there, the route leads along the well-maintained road, which climbs steeply up to the top of the dam. Past the imposing, 200-metre-high dam wall and the national park's ibex center, you reach the top of the dam at an altitude of 1871 meters. On the way there, you pass through two well-lit tunnels, but it is advisable to have lights on your bike as buses run through the tunnels.