My favorite tour
By e-bike to Little Tibet in the Zillergrund
The Zillergrund, with its fjord-like landscape, offers the perfect starting point for an extraordinary e-bike tour. The starting point is the Bärenbad hiking parking lot.
From there, the route leads along the well-maintained road, which climbs steeply up to the top of the dam. Past the imposing, 200-metre-high dam wall and the national park's ibex center, you reach the top of the dam at an altitude of 1871 meters. On the way there, you pass through two well-lit tunnels, but it is advisable to have lights on your bike as buses run through the tunnels.
Spectacular restaurant, spectacular view
To the left of the Staukrone is the "Adlerauge", a restaurant spectacularly situated on the rocks with a breathtaking view - an absolute insider tip for a short break.
The journey continues to the Hohenaualm, better known as "Little Tibet". After another tunnel, an unforgettable view opens up of the turquoise-blue reservoir and the impressive mountain backdrop of the Stilluptal valley.
A place of power with famous guests
The closer you get to the Hohenaualm, the more the surroundings remind you of distant Tibet. The colorful Tibetan prayer flags fluttering in the wind and the alpine hut built on stones transport you to another world.
- Time: From the Bärenbad parking lot 2.30 hours.
- Distance: 15 km
- Difference in altitude: 434 meters
- Requirements: No special fitness level required, good control of the e-bike, helmet, knee protection, gloves, first-aid kit, water bottle
- Refreshment stops: Gasthof Häusling, 0664/343 65 69; Gasthof Bärenbad, 0664/ 232 70 09; Adlerblick, 0664/157 50 05; Klein Tibet, 0664/436 59 03; all businesses open until mid-October - depending on weather conditions
The Alm is privately owned and is run by an energetic team of five ladies who not only look after guests but also 60 head of cattle. It is a true place of power that is second to none. Famous guests such as mountaineering legend Peter Habeler appear here time and again.
The return journey follows the same route.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
