Immerse yourself, join in, look, marvel, enjoy

And not only for ORF Carinthia Director Karin Bernhard, who was invited to a press conference at the Künstlerhaus on Wednesday, the Museum Night is "an annual highlight in the Carinthian calendar of events and cultural added value for the population." The fact that the young audience is also introduced to art and culture as part of special children's programs at 23 museums is just one of many good arguments for being a "museum night owl". There are 52 museums and galleries to discover in Klagenfurt, six in Villach and 18 in the regions. The "museum meeting point" and therefore the central starting point for bus and walking routes is traditionally in front of the Klagenfurt Municipal Theatre and on Nikolai Square in Villach.