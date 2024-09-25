SJ Vorarlberg finds Babler not left-wing enough

SJ Austria considers consequences

The Socialist Youth Austria clearly distanced itself from the Vorarlberg organization's election recommendation. "This is not the first time that the statements of the SJ Vorarlberg are clearly and diametrically opposed to the position of the Socialist Youth Austria. Our focus is clearly on bringing about political change together with Andreas Babler, the SPÖ and countless young people throughout the country," she said in a statement. The board of the Socialist Youth Austria will discuss the consequences.