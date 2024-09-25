Want to vote KPÖ
SJ Vorarlberg finds Babler not left-wing enough
The Socialist Youth (SJ) Vorarlberg issued an election recommendation for the Austrian Communist Party (KPÖ) on Wednesday ahead of the National Council elections. The SPÖ-affiliated youth organization is "aware" that they are "stirring up a lot of dust" with this campaign. Austria is heading towards a "social catastrophe".
The national board of the red youth organization had unanimously decided to do so, it said in a press release: "Instead of resolutely organizing the fight against the social attacks, the SPÖ prefers to work on preparing a possible coalition with the ÖVP."
With communists against capitalism
The SJ Vorarlberg also criticized racist agitation and possible cuts to pensions, unemployment benefits, education and healthcare, saying: "This is not worthy of a workers' party." A left-wing opposition is needed in the National Council.
"The KPÖ is the better choice this time, and we want to do our part to ensure that it passes the four percent hurdle." According to the SJ, a break with capitalism is needed and banks and large industrial companies should be nationalized.
SJ Vorarlberg: Vote KPÖ, but ...
Chairwoman Sonja Kopf emphasized, however, that the SJ Vorarlberg does not share all the views of the KPÖ: It does not show solidarity with the Palestinians. The Vorarlberg SJ had caused outrage in October 2023 with a one-sided social media post calling for "the defense of Gaza".
Kopf and regional secretary Alexander Rauter were reprimanded by the regional SPÖ. The SJ is not an official part of the SPÖ, but is involved in its committees.
SJ Austria considers consequences
The Socialist Youth Austria clearly distanced itself from the Vorarlberg organization's election recommendation. "This is not the first time that the statements of the SJ Vorarlberg are clearly and diametrically opposed to the position of the Socialist Youth Austria. Our focus is clearly on bringing about political change together with Andreas Babler, the SPÖ and countless young people throughout the country," she said in a statement. The board of the Socialist Youth Austria will discuss the consequences.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.