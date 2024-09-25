How to lose money to financial and life coaches

The Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor has more than 200 files on people who have been ripped off. And it is impossible to estimate the number of unreported cases of people who have been taken in by trainers on the Internet for a better life or to earn money without working. The fact that a 45-year-old woman from the Salzkammergut region got half of the money she invested back is a "great success" for the consumer protectors. Because you have to deal with legally well-positioned internet platforms from Cyprus, where "anyone who wants to can register as a coach", explains chief consumer protection officer Ulrike Weiß, who was able to obtain a refund of 4,500 euros for the Salzkammergut woman concerned.