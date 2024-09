Why parents swear by surrogate grandmas and grandpas

Despite the wide range of childcare services offered by crèches, kindergartens and childminders, there is a growing demand for trustworthy and reliable caregivers who can look after children in their free time when parents are unable to do so due to work commitments. Single parents in particular are facing major challenges. However, even families in which both parents would in principle be available often lack the necessary family network to fill gaps in childcare during off-peak times and emergencies. Either the physical distance to the grandparents is too great. Or grandma and grandpa are still working or already in need of care themselves and are therefore not available to look after them.