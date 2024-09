Collision on the B156: Person trapped

It is still unclear what caused the traffic accident on the Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße. According to initial information, a car and a truck collided on Wednesday afternoon. Rescue services and the fire department rushed to the scene of the accident. According to the fire department, a trapped person had to be rescued from the wrecked vehicle. The injured person was then flown to hospital by the Red Cross. The B156 was closed in both directions during the clean-up operation.