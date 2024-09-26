Transit forum warns
Garmisch is preparing for a big transit rush
While Tyrol is arguing about the Fernpass expansion, Bavaria is working on "detours" to Ehrwald and Scharnitz. Fritz Gurgiser, Chairman of the Transit Forum Austria, is sharply critical and warns of the consequences.
Fritz Gurgiser, Chairman of the Transit Forum, was quite astonished when he recently came across the current bypass plans for Garmisch-Partenkirchen in the German media. "They are trying to realize the 'Ulm - Milan' route via the back door. With the active support of the state of Tyrol," summarizes Gurgiser.
Fritz Gurgiser, Obmann des Transitforums
He is of course referring in particular to the state's plans to expand the Fernpass. The final work on the Kramer Tunnel has just been put out to tender so that it can be opened to traffic in 2026 or 2027. In the best-case scenario, the Wanktunnel should then go into operation as early as 2030. The Garmisch bypasses will of course ultimately mean even more traffic for the Fernpass and Zirler Berg...
"What's good for the people of Garmisch - the local residents will be relieved - is a punch in the gut for our people in the affected regions," analyzes Gurgiser after countless discussions with his members in the "Xunds Leben" groups.
Good dosing system or a reverse loop
The transit jug is overflowing and the narrow Tyrolean valleys cannot take any more traffic. "But this is only possible if Tyrol and Bavaria work together and coordinate their efforts. An intelligent metering system is needed here. Otherwise the Außerfern will be at a complete standstill even more often in future," warns Gurgiser in a letter to the Weilheim State Building Authority.
"Alternatively, we have suggested to the Bavarians that, as part of the construction work near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, reverse loops be built at the end of the bypasses to prevent longer traffic jams to Tyrol and to give transit travelers the opportunity to escape long traffic jams," concludes Gurgiser.
