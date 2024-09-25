AfD man made prisoners work on onion farm

Hundreds of political prisoners still in custody

According to the US portal "Politico", the company OOO Zybulka-Bel was founded in Belarus in October 2020. At the time, hundreds of thousands of people across the country took to the streets for more democracy and against the regime of Putin-affiliated ruler Alexander Lukashenko. The protests were crushed and hundreds of people were imprisoned. According to the human rights organization Viasna, there are still more than 1,300 political prisoners in custody.