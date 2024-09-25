Well, boom!
Lombardi admits: monthly fixed costs in five figures
Pietro Lombardi has spoken about his financial situation and admitted that his monthly expenses are in the five-figure range.
In an Instagram story, the singer revealed that he has monthly fixed costs of between 25,000 and 30,000 euros. These expenses mainly include the cost of his house and providing for his children.
However, Pietro emphasized that this high sum will soon be reduced as soon as he and his fiancée Laura Maria Rypa move into their new house, which they have been renovating since January.
Full of optimism
Pietro is optimistic about moving in, even though the work has not yet been completed. Laura is also looking forward to the new house. "I'm really looking forward to it, but I also know that it's going to take a lot of nerves," she said about the construction some time ago.
In a question-and-answer session on Instagram, fans wanted to know from Pietro whether Laura, who recently gave birth to the couple's second child, was contributing financially to the costs. In a clear answer, Laura explained: "The house doesn't pay for itself." She made it clear that she was also taking responsibility: "I think some people are misunderstanding Pietro's question, or perhaps he phrased it a little strangely, but I also earn money and pay for things."
Laura originally wanted to take a longer break after giving birth, but returned to work early to support her family and bear some of the financial burden.
