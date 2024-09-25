Leo has all the time ...
Kate Winslet reveals big “Titanic” secret
Almost three decades after becoming a global star with "Titanic", Kate Winslet reveals a set secret.
At a press conference for her new film "Lee" in New York City, the 48-year-old was asked about one of the most famous and controversial scenes in Hollywood history: the one where she is floating on a door in the Arctic Ocean after the sinking of the legendary steamer, but her lover Jack, aka DiCaprio, can no longer find a place on it - and ends up freezing to death in the sea.

In reality, the water was not only warm, but also only waist-deep in the film studio's tank. Winslet: "I'm afraid I have to burst a few bubbles here. Leo was kneeling on the floor the whole time." To then state with feigned horror: "I shouldn't have revealed that, now I'm going to get a call from (film director) James Cameron."
While DiCaprio must have had stiff knees after hours of filming, Winslet found the flat water tank very advantageous. Because she could easily get to the toilet: "I regularly asked, can I go for a pee? And then I got up from the door, waded to the edge of the tank a good seven meters away and could then just climb out." Afterwards, however, it was "really horrible" for her to get back into the water to the door.
Sneaking into the movie theater
In order to see the finished film, the Oscar winner had to sneak into a movie theater. She had missed the premiere in both London and Los Angeles. The reason: "At the premiere in London, I had food poisoning and was in hospital. And at the US premiere, I had to go to the funeral of an ex-boyfriend. That was of course much more important to me."
When she then had to watch it secretly in a packed movie theater, it was a "very strange" feeling for her. Unlike many colleagues in her industry, the actress doesn't mind talking about her biggest hit film - even though it was 27 years ago: "I know that Titanic still gives people huge pleasure today." Which is why she is always happy to talk about it with fans - "just not when I'm on a ship!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
