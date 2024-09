The KAC finishes off Black Wings in Linz ice cold

An early goal by Luka Gomboc (2nd) and a power play goal by Thomas Hundertpfund (38th) put the KAC on the road to victory in front of 3,600 fans. Mathias From added a double in the final period (49th, 58th/EN), bringing the KAC newcomer's tally to five goals. The final goal was scored by Jan Mursak (60.) while short-handed.