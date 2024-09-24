Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hezbollah in its sights

Israel: Extensive attacks on Lebanon

Nachrichten
24.09.2024 18:23

According to the Israeli military, it launched a new wave of attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on Tuesday evening. The army is "currently carrying out extensive attacks on Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon". "Details to follow", the statement continued.

comment0 Kommentare

According to Israel, a high-ranking Hezbollah commander was killed in a targeted attack in Beirut. Air force fighter jets attacked the Dahijeh district and eliminated Ibrahim Qubaisi.

He was the commander of the terrorist organization Hezbollah's missile network, the military added. Qubaisi's death was confirmed by Hezbollah sources.

The Israeli military has carried out numerous attacks on the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon in recent days. On Tuesday, Israel also carried out airstrikes on southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut.

Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanese village of Abbasiyeh (Bild: APA/AFP/Kawnat HAJU)
Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanese village of Abbasiyeh
(Bild: APA/AFP/Kawnat HAJU)

Netanyahu promises further attacks
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel would "continue to attack Hezbollah". Addressing "the Lebanese people", he added in a video published by his office: "Our war is not against you, our war is against Hezbollah".

Since October, Israel's north has been under constant attack by Hezbollah, which is allied with the radical Islamic group Hamas. Israel responds to the attacks with counter-attacks in Lebanon.

Mourners carry the coffin of a relative who was killed in the Israeli airstrikes. (Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Mourners carry the coffin of a relative who was killed in the Israeli airstrikes.
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Leaflets from Israel
Meanwhile, the Hezbollah militia called on the Lebanese population to dispose of leaflets dropped by Israel over the east of the country. "The Zionist enemy is dropping leaflets with barcodes in the Bekaa region and could also drop them elsewhere," the Iran-backed Shia militia declared.

"Please do not open the barcode and do not pass it on." Hezbollah warned that all personal data could be extracted via the barcode.

Massive attacks on Monday: many children dead
According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 550 people, including dozens of children, were killed in massive Israeli attacks on Lebanon on Monday. The Israeli army said it had attacked around 1,600 targets, killing a "large number" of fighters.

The latest Israeli attacks came barely a week after Hezbollah detonated hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies, killing 39 people and injuring nearly 3,000 others.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf