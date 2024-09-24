Hezbollah in its sights
Israel: Extensive attacks on Lebanon
According to the Israeli military, it launched a new wave of attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on Tuesday evening. The army is "currently carrying out extensive attacks on Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon". "Details to follow", the statement continued.
According to Israel, a high-ranking Hezbollah commander was killed in a targeted attack in Beirut. Air force fighter jets attacked the Dahijeh district and eliminated Ibrahim Qubaisi.
He was the commander of the terrorist organization Hezbollah's missile network, the military added. Qubaisi's death was confirmed by Hezbollah sources.
The Israeli military has carried out numerous attacks on the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon in recent days. On Tuesday, Israel also carried out airstrikes on southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut.
Netanyahu promises further attacks
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel would "continue to attack Hezbollah". Addressing "the Lebanese people", he added in a video published by his office: "Our war is not against you, our war is against Hezbollah".
Since October, Israel's north has been under constant attack by Hezbollah, which is allied with the radical Islamic group Hamas. Israel responds to the attacks with counter-attacks in Lebanon.
Leaflets from Israel
Meanwhile, the Hezbollah militia called on the Lebanese population to dispose of leaflets dropped by Israel over the east of the country. "The Zionist enemy is dropping leaflets with barcodes in the Bekaa region and could also drop them elsewhere," the Iran-backed Shia militia declared.
"Please do not open the barcode and do not pass it on." Hezbollah warned that all personal data could be extracted via the barcode.
Massive attacks on Monday: many children dead
According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 550 people, including dozens of children, were killed in massive Israeli attacks on Lebanon on Monday. The Israeli army said it had attacked around 1,600 targets, killing a "large number" of fighters.
The latest Israeli attacks came barely a week after Hezbollah detonated hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies, killing 39 people and injuring nearly 3,000 others.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
