Showdown on ORF
Karl Nehammer showed himself to be “Chancellor-like”
TV showdown before the election: The candidates Nehammer and Kickl tried to keep a low profile. The Chancellor scored several points.
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer scored a points victory in the debate with poll champion Herbert Kickl. Political scientist Kathrin Stainer-Hämmerle saw it that way in her TV analysis. Nehammer had repeatedly taken the wind out of Kickl's sails.
"He also deliberately did not escalate, which also made Kickl take a calmer approach. And in the end, Nehammer emerged victorious."
Political advisor Thomas Hofer also recognized Nehammer in particular as calm and "Chancellor-like". "His stature and stance alone reflected his campaign slogan well in the debate. These effects should not be underestimated."
There are still 500,000 votes at stake
Both duelists were surprisingly reserved, especially Kickl, who is normally known for his offensive and aggressive rhetoric. In general, the FPÖ leader behaved more gently in the TV duels than on his own channels. Hofer: "After all, television is not just about your own clientele. It's about 500,000 voters who could go to the FPÖ or ÖVP. That's a huge potential."
Kickl offensives on corona and climate
In this respect, it is important not to scare anyone off with too much emotion and aggression, especially in the final spurt. "It's about appearing statesmanlike. And Nehammer has certainly succeeded in this," says Hofer, who wonders why Kickl did not "deliver more broadsides on his strong topic of asylum". Instead, he tactically and cleverly brought up corona right at the beginning and immediately went on the offensive when Nehammer accused Kickl of radicalization - especially on the subject of corona measures or in the climate area. "Overall, however, Nehammer managed it well."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
