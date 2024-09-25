Bankruptcy vulture circles over companies

Fewer private bankruptcies

Despite persistently high economic burdens, the number of debt settlement proceedings opened in Vorarlberg fell by 9 percent. As the latest KSV1870 extrapolation shows, 323 private bankruptcies were opened in the first nine months of the year. "In view of the latest developments, we can speak of a certain financial resilience among people. It is difficult to predict how long this will last, but in all likelihood many people's savings will be used up sooner rather than later," explains Regina Nesensohn, Head of KSV1870 Feldkirch. It is therefore very likely that the number of personal bankruptcies will rise sharply in the medium term. Those affected should act as quickly as possible.