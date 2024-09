Women can see their neighbor’s gender when booking

When booking a flight, or at the latest during online check-in, you can usually choose the seat you want from the remaining free seats. Sometimes this costs extra - but for many passengers this expense is worth it, as they really want to sit at the window, aisle or emergency exit. While some like to look up at the sky, others want to stretch their legs. The middle seats are generally not so popular. When booking in the front rows, many passengers also speculate that they will get their food faster and be the first to disembark.