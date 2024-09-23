How will the league react?
Derby disgrace: Will away fans be banned?
Once again, the sporting side of a Vienna derby has been overshadowed by a secondary issue. Will away fans be barred in the future? The initiative for this would probably have to come from the Bundesliga. The terrible derby scenes were of course also a topic on "Krone oder Kasperl" (see video above).
Discussions about stricter admission controls to keep out pyrotechnics and the police's deployment strategy will be held in the coming days and weeks. We will find out about sanctions by the Bundesliga in the coming days at the earliest. The next Vienna derby will not take place until February 15, 2025.
Clubs not enthusiastic
One solution could be risk matches without away fans. However: the clubs themselves would not suggest this, according to rumors. Such a measure would at least have to be initiated by the Bundesliga by inviting the clubs to the table and suggesting that they join forces, if not forcing them to do so.
One thing is certain: After the terrible scenes on Sunday, something has to change! Austria fans threw firecrackers from their sector onto the adjacent family stand, provoking a brawl, while Rapid supporters accepted the invitation and stormed wildly into the other corner of the stadium. Flares also flew from them.
Police reacted late
The wild scenes were sometimes reminiscent of the riot by Rapid fans at the old Hanappi Stadium in May 2011. Why the police only reacted minutes later and ordered emergency services to the center of the action will have to be clarified in the various debriefings. Three stadium visitors and six police officers were injured in total, according to a preliminary police report.
