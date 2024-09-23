Wave rolls through the country
Infection, flu, Covid: 250,000 are currently ill
More than 250,000 people in Austria were reported sick with flu-like infections, influenza or Covid-19 in the previous week. According to the Austrian Health Insurance Fund alone, 253,677 people had to stay in bed, it announced on Monday.
63,416 reports of incapacity to work related to flu-like infections, 355 to influenza ("real flu") and 8505 to Covid. "The number of sick days has risen again compared to the previous week. We are noticing this for all three illnesses," said ÖGK head physician Andreas Krauter.
ÖGK recommends masks as safe protection
In the previous week, 227,444 sick days were reported in this context, 26,233 fewer. "Masks are a safe way to prevent infection and the spread of the virus. Washing your hands is also important, as you involuntarily touch your face and therefore have a higher risk of transmitting pathogens. People with risk factors in particular should bear this in mind. We recommend that they, and everyone else, get vaccinated against Covid-19 and influenza. The influenza vaccination is free of charge for everyone and there is no prescription fee," reported Krauter.
Corona incidence recorded via wastewater monitoring
The figures only relate to ÖGK-insured employees and recipients of unemployment benefits, it was emphasized. Since July 2023, Covid-19 has also no longer been a notifiable disease, which means that fewer tests are being carried out.
The actual incidence of infection with SARS-CoV-2 is visible via wastewater monitoring on behalf of the Ministry of Health. However, there was a gap in the City of Vienna's additional monitoring in the week before last due to the flooding. "Due to precipitation, there are unfortunately no usable results for week 37," it says.
