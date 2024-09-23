Infection, flu, Covid: 250,000 are currently ill

ÖGK recommends masks as safe protection

In the previous week, 227,444 sick days were reported in this context, 26,233 fewer. "Masks are a safe way to prevent infection and the spread of the virus. Washing your hands is also important, as you involuntarily touch your face and therefore have a higher risk of transmitting pathogens. People with risk factors in particular should bear this in mind. We recommend that they, and everyone else, get vaccinated against Covid-19 and influenza. The influenza vaccination is free of charge for everyone and there is no prescription fee," reported Krauter.