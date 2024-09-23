Turmoil in Formula 1
Dispute escalates! Verstappen threatens to resign
The dispute in Formula 1 is escalating! Following the FIA penalty for inappropriate language, Max Verstappen once again expresses his displeasure and even threatens to resign.
"This kind of thing definitely decides my future too, if you can't be yourself or deal with these stupid things," said an annoyed Verstappen, who finished second in the Singapore Grand Prix. "I'm at a stage in my career where you don't want to deal with things like that all the time."
What had happened? Verstappen was asked at the press conference on Thursday about his car, with which he had previously only finished fifth in Baku after numerous problems. "As soon as I went into qualifying, I knew the car was fucked," replied the 26-year-old. Too much of a good thing for the FIA! The subsequent verdict: Verstappen must do community service.
Verstappen "just wants to have a good time"
A punishment that infuriates the Red Bull star. "I'm at a stage in my career now where I don't want to be constantly dealing with things like this," grumbles Verstappen, who already has three world championship titles under his belt. "Of course it's great to be successful and win races. But when you've achieved all that, won championships and races, you just want to have a good time."
The lead is melting
But he has had better phases in his career. The Dutchman has been waiting eight races for a win. An unfamiliar feeling for Verstappen, whose lead is slowly melting away. He still has 52 points on Singapore winner Lando Norris (McLaren).
