"Dozens" of attacks
Renewed “extensive attacks” on Hezbollah militia
The Israeli military once again attacked Hezbollah militia positions in Lebanon on Monday night. The air force is currently carrying out "extensive attacks".
The pro-Iranian Shiite militia had previously attacked northern Israel, according to its own statements. An Iraqi militia has also reportedly attacked an Israeli military base with drones.
Israeli warplanes are said to have flown almost two dozen attacks in southern Lebanon. Israeli artillery is also said to be firing on the central and western areas of southern Lebanon.
Hamas command center attacked
Israel's army was also active again in the Gaza Strip. It attacked an Islamist Hamas command center from the air. This was located in the center of the sealed-off coastal strip in a building that used to be a school.
The headquarters had been used by Hamas to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against Israeli soldiers and the state of Israel. The army had taken numerous measures before the attack to reduce the danger to civilians.
The attack by the Iraqi militia is said to have been carried out on an Israeli Golani observation base in the "occupied Palestinian territories" in the early hours of the morning using drones. No further details about damage or possible casualties were initially known.
