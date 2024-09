No medal, but Schweinberger “happy”

End of career follows World Championship title

After the race, Brown confirmed that she would be ending her career. The Australian is suffering from homesickness and, unlike her colleagues from Europe or the USA, she cannot simply travel home quickly to recharge her batteries. Second place went to Demi Vollering from the Netherlands (+16.79 seconds), with the US defending champion Chloe Dygert (+56.42) in third. Germany's Antonia Niedermaier, a Tyrolean by choice, impressed with fourth place and winning the U23 classification.