“Cycling in Klagenfurt is far too dangerous!”

"We are concerned with the safety of cyclists - especially children. There are simply too many cars on the road in Klagenfurt," says Daniel Wuttej, deputy chairman of the Carinthian Cycling Lobby. And therefore there is far too little space for cyclists. "Our children can't cycle to school anywhere on their own. It's simply too dangerous. It really can't be!" says Wuttej. The advocacy group is therefore calling on city politicians to take a closer look at this problem and build new, safe school cycle paths.