Demands on the city

“Cycling in Klagenfurt is far too dangerous!”

Nachrichten
22.09.2024 08:20

A cyclists' demonstration in Klagenfurt on Saturday called for the expansion of school cycle paths and roads. However, the city's hands are tied.

"We are concerned with the safety of cyclists - especially children. There are simply too many cars on the road in Klagenfurt," says Daniel Wuttej, deputy chairman of the Carinthian Cycling Lobby. And therefore there is far too little space for cyclists. "Our children can't cycle to school anywhere on their own. It's simply too dangerous. It really can't be!" says Wuttej. The advocacy group is therefore calling on city politicians to take a closer look at this problem and build new, safe school cycle paths.

However, the responsible city councillor's hands are tied. "Unfortunately, the funds are limited," explains Sandra Wassermann (FP) in an interview with the "Krone". This is because only 300,000 euros are reserved for cycle paths in the provincial capital's budget. And most of the money would not flow into the construction of new cycle infrastructure, but into the renovation of existing paths.

"Admonishing delays"
In order to draw attention to the problem of the lack of cycling infrastructure, the cycling lobby therefore organized its own demonstration yesterday, Saturday, in Klagenfurt called "Kidical Mass". Countless cyclists took part and also caused "warning delays" in the city center.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerlinde Schager
Gerlinde Schager
Folgen Sie uns auf