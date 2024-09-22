Austrians have a tough time at Salzburg

This reinforces the trend of Salzburg relying less and less on home-grown players. While 42.4 per cent of all minutes played in 2018/19 under Marco Rose were still accounted for by red-white-red players, in 2022/23 under Matthias Jaissle it was just 22.4 per cent. In the previous season (see right), this figure fell to 17.3 per cent, and in the current league season it is just 9.1 per cent. And that is all down to Baidoo. No other Austrian has ever played for Salzburg.