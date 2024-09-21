When a little plant conquers the culinary world

Plant gives the region its name

This plant, which also gives the region its name, can be found throughout the municipality. "It's great that our businesses showcase the Hadn and use it to conjure up something delicious," says Neuhaus mayor Patrick Skubel. At the "KunstHadn-Kulturangebot" (until September 29), the Hadn innkeepers Hafner, Hartl, Luckner and Sternjak will also be conjuring up a wide variety of creations based on the power grain.