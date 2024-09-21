Automatically saved design

My family spent the night on electric heaters. The heating engineer turned up at half past seven. A young man in a great mood. "Yes, I know, I should have been here yesterday. Everything always has to be done on the spot." I showed him the way into the cellar. He did a few simple steps and the burner purred again. "Actually, you could have done it yourself. But it always has to be done subito," he said and wrote the order with a grin.