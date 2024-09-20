Opera thriller “Tosca” in all its beauty

Powerful baritone and playful brilliance

Director Immo Karaman counters the musical opulence and playful splendor with a modern production that eschews visual appeal and embeds the story of love, passion, betrayal and death with coherent directorial accents in Rifail Ajdarpasic's all-purpose door walls (from panel construction to classicism). It only becomes clear at the end why Fabian Posca suffocates the lovers' rays under shapeless terrycloth bathrobes, sweater-pleated trouser disasters and horrible wigs, and provides the strongest image of this long and stormily applauded production. For Tosca will only wear the magnificent red velvet dress, a material metaphor of burning love floating in beige-brown gloom, after her death in order to scatter roses over her own corpse ...