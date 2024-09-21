For Muslim fathers
Teachers should dress modestly
A kindergarten director in Vienna is said to have ordered female employees to dress modestly so as not to upset Muslim fathers. The authorities are investigating the case. Vienna's education councillor also speaks out.
Shorter skirts in the summer heat, shirts or even thin blouses - in a kindergarten in Penzing (address known to the editors) - all undesirable. The "Krone" recently received the following call for help: "There is a facility where the manager actually demands that her employees wear closed clothing because Muslim men come to pick up their children." In other words: clothing dictates from above so that fathers of children raised in Islam do not feel harassed by the sight of the ladies. Veiling is compulsory.
That's what the authorities say
The "Krone" inquired with the responsible authority (MA 10) and a bizarre exchange of correspondence followed. The explanation from the head of Corporate Communications: "The City of Vienna does not have any guidelines regarding 'higher closed clothing'. Our employees decide for themselves what clothing is appropriate for their day-to-day work. However, we do expect our employees to look clean and well-groomed and that their clothing is appropriate for everyday teaching in the kindergarten."
So far, so good. But what rules has the head of the Penzing kindergarten prescribed? MA 10 explains further: "With regard to the location mentioned, we thank you for the information and will examine the matter internally. If necessary, we will take further steps. In any case, the approach you have described does not correspond to our attitude." Further inquiries as to how the city is proceeding with the head of the kindergarten are not desired, purely a matter of confidentiality. Literally: "I cannot give you any information about conversations with or between employees." In other words, they are just as secretive about the Muslim-friendly dress code as the director apparently expects her employees to be.
"Not compatible with democracy"
The "Krone" asked the responsible city councillor what was going on in Penzing. Christoph Wiederkehr from the Neos party: "Teachers in Viennese nurseries wear clothing that is appropriate and suitable for their job. Clothing regulations that go beyond this cannot be imposed by the individual locations. I consider religious dress codes in public institutions to be unacceptable, as they are not compatible with the values of a liberal democracy."
