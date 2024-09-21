Teachers should dress modestly

So far, so good. But what rules has the head of the Penzing kindergarten prescribed? MA 10 explains further: "With regard to the location mentioned, we thank you for the information and will examine the matter internally. If necessary, we will take further steps. In any case, the approach you have described does not correspond to our attitude." Further inquiries as to how the city is proceeding with the head of the kindergarten are not desired, purely a matter of confidentiality. Literally: "I cannot give you any information about conversations with or between employees." In other words, they are just as secretive about the Muslim-friendly dress code as the director apparently expects her employees to be.