“FPÖ on posters like a wolf in sheep’s clothing”

The election campaign has taken a break in the last few days, at least on the official side. Duels and tours were canceled due to bad weather. But media appearances were still planned. Political communication in times of crisis is a balancing act. Eisserer: "On the one hand, you have to take a stand and show your presence. As is so often the case, there is such a thing as too much. If you try to stage a crisis, you'll sink yourself."