Up-and-coming talent
A girl from Hollabrunn conquers the big apple
Being photographed on the world's major catwalks or gracing the covers of famous fashion magazines: the dream of many, especially young girls. Lisa Thumfort from Weinviertel has already come a little closer to this goal ...
From Horn (her current place of residence) to New York - Lisa Thumfort, up-and-coming model and native of Hollabrunn, undertook this remarkable journey for her latest job. For designer Lisa Marie Schalk, herself also Austrian, who moved to the USA years ago, she was to walk the coveted catwalk during New York Fashion Week.
Fortune favors the hard-working
Contrary to expectations, this was not a long-cherished wish that finally came true for the 24-year-old. She hadn't been in this almost impenetrable business for long when she came across the job by chance: "While scrolling through Instagram, I discovered a casting call for the fashion show of the Austrian label LM.ink. I sent off my application - with a video, photos and my measurements - without any great expectations and on the off chance. When the acceptance letter landed in my inbox a little later, I could hardly believe my luck," she says enthusiastically.
"After an inspiring phone call with Lisa Marie, during which we immediately hit it off, I was given all the details about the show and soon found myself in a group of international models from the USA, Switzerland, Germany and Austria."
"NYC - see you soon!"
It happened that quickly - and that's not all ... Not only does this job serve as a showcase reference for similar work in the future, but Thumfort was also given another special honor: she was the last model to finish the catwalk show - a position that is particularly coveted in the business!
"I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and look forward to working with Lisa Marie Schalk in the future. The experience has only strengthened my resolve to follow my path as a model and pursue my dreams with determination," enthuses the young talent about her experience. Meanwhile, we remain curious to see where she will appear next.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
