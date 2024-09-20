A girl from Hollabrunn conquers the big apple

Fortune favors the hard-working

Contrary to expectations, this was not a long-cherished wish that finally came true for the 24-year-old. She hadn't been in this almost impenetrable business for long when she came across the job by chance: "While scrolling through Instagram, I discovered a casting call for the fashion show of the Austrian label LM.ink. I sent off my application - with a video, photos and my measurements - without any great expectations and on the off chance. When the acceptance letter landed in my inbox a little later, I could hardly believe my luck," she says enthusiastically.