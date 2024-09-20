"Pretty nasty"
Clooney played a “Lestat” prank on Pitt and Cruise
Who needs enemies when you have a Hollywood best friend like George Clooney? The Oscar winner is notorious for the pranks he plays on his closest friends.
On the Jimmy Kimmel talk show, he revealed how he once pranked Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise - literally - together.
The 63-year-old revealed that he had stationery made with Brad Pitt's name engraved on it: "I've done that before - and then sent letters as Bill Clinton." He then wrote "pretty nasty" things in Brad's name to various mutual acquaintances. Among them was Tom Cruise.
"Pitt" wants to play Lestat
The "Mission Impossible" superstar received a letter from Pitt in which he demanded: "I said in it that I would like to shoot a 2nd part of 'Interview with a Vampire'. But on the condition that I get Tom's role of Lestat this time."
Kimmel started laughing at this point because he had heard directly from Pitt about the outcome of the prank: "He said that Tom called him and said, yeah, cool, then YOU play Lestat - I don't care. To which Brad said, what are you even talking about?"
Another letter from "Brad" went to colleague Meryl Streep: "He sent her a CD package from a dialect coach and wrote: 'This guy helped me with my accent in the movie Troy. I think he could really help you too!"
"Everyone is scared of me"
Clooney admitted that many celebrity friends did not fall for his bizarre letters: "Somehow they seemed to suspect that I was involved."
However, no one dares to pay George back in kind: "When you play such malicious pranks for as long as I have, it's like having nuclear weapons. Everyone is terrified of me."
The deterrent has worked perfectly so far. Because Clooney has never been publicly tricked, despite many attempts: "A producer of a show where they trick celebrities asked all my friends if they wanted to play decoys. They all said no way, otherwise he'd put a corpse in my apartment."
