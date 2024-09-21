At Walpersdorf Castle
Win tickets for the “Landlust” exhibition
Are you familiar with Gartenlust, which has been attracting thousands of visitors to various castles and castle parks in Austria and Germany for years? Then you will love Landlust, because here the quality is even better. This special sales exhibition is not intended for those who go shopping in cheap stores, but for those who have taste and do not automatically associate style with a broom.
The premiere for "Die Landlust" will take place from September 27 to 29 at Walpersdorf Castle in the heart of Lower Austria. Why? Because taste and style have long had a home there. Lederleitner HOME renovated the castle premises 37 years ago and created an extraordinary lifestyle world in 37 exhibition rooms. At Schloss Walpersdorf, furnishing ideas are on display, as are small accessories - everything that makes a home so special for people.
So what could be better than continuing this quality into the garden? At "Landlust", the ambience, high quality and exclusivity of the products on offer are paramount. Kurt Ostermeier, who has been organizing Gartenlust for decades, has created a sales exhibition at an even higher level with Landlust. "Especially today, when mass-produced goods are flooding the market, our visitors will be delighted to find exclusive garden-related products. Still affordable, but still something special," says Ostermeier, arousing curiosity about the new garden exhibition. What will there be to see and buy? Art and handicrafts, design, home-made delicacies and much more. Coupled with the friendly advice of each individual vendor, this is a guarantee for a delightful outing.
So: feel like royalty and come to Walpersdorf Castle. Enjoy the special shopping experience, enjoy the supporting program within the historic walls and take a piece of exclusivity home with you.
Take part and win
Die Krone and the organizer are giving away 10x2 tickets for Landlust. So take your chance and experience a weekend full of relaxation, inspiration and enjoyment of nature. Get tips for your own green oasis and enjoy the magnificent and elegant ambience! Simply fill out the form below by September 24, 09:00 and take your chance to win!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
