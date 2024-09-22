New study
A look into the bedroom: how well do we sleep?
How long do you do "it"? And what else do you do in the bedroom - apart from sleeping? Do you wake up often - and why? These are just some of the questions asked in a new Austrian study that takes a look at domestic bedrooms and reveals some interesting details.
How well or badly do we Austrians sleep? The behavior in detail was recently determined in the course of a representative study by the market research institute Marketagent. Over 3000 people aged between 18 and 75 took part in the survey.
A look into domestic bedrooms
With an average daily duration of seven hours, we get just enough sleep, but the quality of our night's rest could be improved. Falling asleep is easy for more than half of the participants (56.2%), but difficult for almost one in three (27%). Around 44% wake up at night, men more often than women.
Austrians doze off particularly well on vacation (35%), after a strenuous day at work (34.7%) or after sporting activities (31.4%). The "relaxation killers" at any time of year are high temperatures (56.7%), brooding and worrying (47.6%) and noise (31.7%).
Household chores and family tasks also affect the quality of sleep. The snoring of other people is also a burden. According to the study, we are a country of side sleepers: 63% of respondents prefer this resting position.
Snoozing, sex, reading, using your cell phone
What do you do in the bedroom? Snoozing in the first place, of course. Intimacy (55%) is just as popular, followed by reading (45%), using a smartphone (44%), watching TV (36%) and listening to music (28%). Speaking of cell phones: 61.9% say that their cell phone is close to their bed, and in Generation Z (born between 1996 and 2010) this figure is even higher than 80%.
Four out of ten air the room immediately after getting up, while a further 39% do so at some point in the morning. In addition, around 80% stated that they sleep with the window open all year round or at least during the warmer months. Hygiene was also scrutinized: Two thirds change their bed linen at least every two weeks. "Do you make your bed every day?" turned out to be a generational question. Around 81% of baby boomers (born between 1955 and 1964) do - but only 41.3% of Generation Z do.
