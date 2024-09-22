A look into the bedroom: how well do we sleep?

Four out of ten air the room immediately after getting up, while a further 39% do so at some point in the morning. In addition, around 80% stated that they sleep with the window open all year round or at least during the warmer months. Hygiene was also scrutinized: Two thirds change their bed linen at least every two weeks. "Do you make your bed every day?" turned out to be a generational question. Around 81% of baby boomers (born between 1955 and 1964) do - but only 41.3% of Generation Z do.