More than 500 students is a new record

Prospect of fulfilling work

The 35-year-old worked in retail for 16 years, mainly in equestrian sports retail. "Customers have changed. Many just want to negotiate Amazon prices. I no longer enjoyed that," explains the Salzburg native. Another reason why she switched to working as an X-ray assistant was the poor pay in retail. As an assistant in X-ray departments (at regional hospitals), she hopes to find fulfilling work. "I can support the patient's medical history," says Steiner. A friend works as a radiology technologist and reported good experiences, according to the career changer: "People are happy when their recovery process gets going."