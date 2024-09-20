Despite ban: flyer campaigns in front of Carinthian schools

Legal gray area

But anyone who believes that ignorance is the culprit here is mistaken. Klagenfurt district spokesperson Markus Teichmann is well aware of the tightrope walk of the school flyer campaign: "We only flyer on public property in front of the schools." However, one or two pictures on social media suggest otherwise: "Now and again, property boundaries to school properties are difficult to recognize," he explains. But in general: whether such gray areas should really be exploited in the battle for young voters remains (at least) questionable.