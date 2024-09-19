Premiere! Sturm celebrates historic success

Grgic looked like a bus

The young French side came into the game better in the second half, were stronger and scored the equalizer after 60 minutes. Brest pressed for the equalizer, but Säumel's men survived the pressure phase unscathed. Koita made it 3:1 (80') and the French cheese was cooked. Leon Grgic then bagged the first three-pointer in the Youth League in the club's history with his second goal - before the U21 team striker found out without further ado that he had also secured a place in the Champions League squad in place of Hierländer, who was ill.