Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Strong Juniors

Premiere! Sturm celebrates historic success

Nachrichten
19.09.2024 16:54

A good start for SK Sturm in the premier class adventure. The match between the "youngsters" of the Black & Whites in the Youth League at Stade Brest went clearly to the Styrians with 4:1. Leon Grgic scored a brace and was then "surprised". He also scored a dream goal from 45 meters.

comment0 Kommentare

The debut of Stade Brest and Sturm in the Youth League even attracted fans to the stadium in northern France on an early Thursday afternoon. More than 500 spectators did not miss the premiere in glorious fall weather. Andreas Schicker, Paul Pajduch and Günther Neukirchner traveled 120 km from the team hotel to Brest to watch the black foal team (a mixture of academy players and 2nd team) live on the pitch.

And the Sturm delegation did not have to regret coming. Jürgen Säumel's team dominated the game, were physically stronger and took the lead after 17 minutes following a fine Grgic goal.

Leon Grgic scored a brace. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Leon Grgic scored a brace.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Shortly before the break, Martin Kern made his grand entrance. The Hungarian lifted over Brest goalkeeper Sy from around 45 meters. A goal like a work of art. Even Sturm legend Mario Haas applauded wildly in the stands.

Grgic looked like a bus
The young French side came into the game better in the second half, were stronger and scored the equalizer after 60 minutes. Brest pressed for the equalizer, but Säumel's men survived the pressure phase unscathed. Koita made it 3:1 (80') and the French cheese was cooked. Leon Grgic then bagged the first three-pointer in the Youth League in the club's history with his second goal - before the U21 team striker found out without further ado that he had also secured a place in the Champions League squad in place of Hierländer, who was ill.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Burghard Enzinger
Burghard Enzinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf