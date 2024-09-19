Strong Juniors
Premiere! Sturm celebrates historic success
A good start for SK Sturm in the premier class adventure. The match between the "youngsters" of the Black & Whites in the Youth League at Stade Brest went clearly to the Styrians with 4:1. Leon Grgic scored a brace and was then "surprised". He also scored a dream goal from 45 meters.
The debut of Stade Brest and Sturm in the Youth League even attracted fans to the stadium in northern France on an early Thursday afternoon. More than 500 spectators did not miss the premiere in glorious fall weather. Andreas Schicker, Paul Pajduch and Günther Neukirchner traveled 120 km from the team hotel to Brest to watch the black foal team (a mixture of academy players and 2nd team) live on the pitch.
And the Sturm delegation did not have to regret coming. Jürgen Säumel's team dominated the game, were physically stronger and took the lead after 17 minutes following a fine Grgic goal.
Shortly before the break, Martin Kern made his grand entrance. The Hungarian lifted over Brest goalkeeper Sy from around 45 meters. A goal like a work of art. Even Sturm legend Mario Haas applauded wildly in the stands.
Grgic looked like a bus
The young French side came into the game better in the second half, were stronger and scored the equalizer after 60 minutes. Brest pressed for the equalizer, but Säumel's men survived the pressure phase unscathed. Koita made it 3:1 (80') and the French cheese was cooked. Leon Grgic then bagged the first three-pointer in the Youth League in the club's history with his second goal - before the U21 team striker found out without further ado that he had also secured a place in the Champions League squad in place of Hierländer, who was ill.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
