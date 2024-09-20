Analysis of the ICE launch
Koch: Graz buyers still lack the winning gene
Ice time is starting again! And "Krone" columnist Tommy Koch dares to predict who could play which role in the ICE League next season. The KAC welcomes champions Salzburg for the opener - and has revenge on its mind for game seven. VSV jets off to Ljubljana and wants to become the big party crasher there.
THE FAVORITES
- Salzburg. A contender again after three titles in a row. The defense is solid with four top imports, goalie Tolvanen is one of the best in the league. Up front, Raffl, Nissner, Schneider and Co. are Austrians who can decide games. However, nobody is allowed to get injured. But Salzburg like to pull an ace out of their sleeve before the play-offs.
KAC. Of course, with players like Postma, Ganahl and Haudum, leaders are gone. But I think there's a good mix of reinforcements. Peeters in particular has great skills, Nickl has a strong body, From is lively and Pastujov goes where it hurts. There are three good scoring lines - but if the injury bug rages, things could become more difficult without a farm team.
Bolzano. The squad consists almost exclusively of legionnaires, naturalized "Italos" and team players. Ex-Vienna player Bradley is a top new signing. They have all the building blocks in the squad to be successful. Captain Frank keeps the squad together superbly.
TOP 6 WINNERS
- Graz. The league's big buyer has a good coach in Harry Lange. On paper, they are definitely a top team. However, they've had some difficult years and it always takes time to develop a winning gene and build everything up. The top six are safe for me - it's questionable whether it will be enough for more.
VSV. A new coach who brings a good mix of carrots and sticks. They've brought in good legionnaires, I liked van Nes at Vorarlberg last year, Scherbak also brings a lot of quality. And then there are the veterans like Hughes. The absence of Katic and Pearson hurts. But with a good start, a lot could be possible.
Linz. Coach Phil Lukas is top, has brought a good structure to the club and works extremely meticulously. The loss of Romig hurts a lot - but the top 6 is feasible.
Szekesfehervar. They always combine technique and a robust style of play, have individual talents like Hari and good legionnaires. The new arena can be a bonus, and the atmosphere in Hungary is terrific.
Vienna Capitals. Are out to make amends after the weak pre-season, which was far too little for the demands Vienna has leaders like Fischer, Heinrich and Hartl, who should steer everything back on track.
THE PRE-PLAY-OFF IS CALLING
- Pustertal. They reached the semi-finals last year and want to build on that. Although some changes had to be made. They are physical and have a strong power play thanks to players like Findlay and Petan. If everything goes well, they could even finish in the top 6.
Olimpija Ljubljana. The Slovenians have strengthened themselves well with local aces like Gregorc and Sabolic, who will also lead the way. I don't think they have enough depth and it could be difficult if they drop out, which is why I see them in the pre-play-offs.
Innsbruck. A big bloodletting among the players. The question is whether they've found top players again, which was always their great strength. And whether the ice time will be better distributed under the new coach Smotherman.
Asiago. Your advantage is the unpleasant away trip for opponents. But if you want to make the pre-play-offs, you have to get points away from home. The legionnaires are more like miracle bags.
THE FOLLOWER
- Vorarlberg. With Owre, van Nes and the Pastujov brothers, all the key players are gone. Seen over a whole season, there is a lack of depth. The goalie duo Madlener and Caffi could stand out.
April 19 was the day on which the bitterest KAC defeat in years was sealed. The 2:6 in the seventh final game against Salzburg is probably still in the bones of the team and fans. And today, at the season opener in Klagenfurt, it's time for revenge - the Bulls roll up again. "Of course we have a score to settle. That day was tough for everyone - but the fans celebrated and built us up after the game. Now we want to give something back. What counts against Salzburg is 60 minutes at full throttle," emphasized defender Clemens Unterweger. "I expect a very high tempo."
The duel is also special for Senna Peeters, who Salzburg brought to Austria as a youngster. "I fell in love with this country, of course I'm grateful. But I'm really keen to get three points - these games against the top teams in the league spur me on."
Dad Nienhuis visits his son
The Bulls are bringing along Niki Kraus, a crack who last played nine (!) seasons in Klagenfurt. And says: "KAC is certainly competitive again - but I think our team is better." Bulls rookie Nash Nienhuis even has prominent support: Papa Kraig (champion with KAC 1990/91) is on a visit and is also coming to Klagenfurt.
At the KAC, Mursak and van Ee are back - Petersen (wound on his foot burst open) and Pastujov (sick) are shaky. As for the Bulls, the three sick defenders Robertson, Murphy and Genoway.
Euphoria at VSV opponent Ljubljana
Party crasher! That's what VSV wants to become today at the start of the season in Ljubljana. Due to the new top team (budget 2.5 million euros!) there is a huge euphoria in the Slovenian capital - around 3500 spectators are expected!
"We're ready and looking forward to getting started," says VSV coach Tray Tuomie. "It's going to be a very difficult match. I'm expecting an extremely aggressive Ljubljana. Technically and skating-wise, they're top anyway."
Two players suspended for pre-season
Due to two quarter-final suspensions from last season, Villach cannot field two players. Maxim Golod is out for one game, Robert Sabolic for two. Sabolic is also banned twice for the new team Ljubljana. VSV will be without the injured Mark Katic and Chase Pearson (who might make a surprise comeback on Sunday against Vienna).
Lukas Moser reported fit yesterday as backup for "JP" Lamoureux, two-goalie Rene Swette is still missing due to a knee injury. Maxi Rebernig, on the other hand, is making his comeback after knee surgery and will join Richter and Benji Lanzinger. On the top line, Hancock will line up with Hughes and Van Nes, with Scherbak, Rauchenwald and Coatta in the second forward line.
