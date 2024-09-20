Koch: Graz buyers still lack the winning gene

April 19 was the day on which the bitterest KAC defeat in years was sealed. The 2:6 in the seventh final game against Salzburg is probably still in the bones of the team and fans. And today, at the season opener in Klagenfurt, it's time for revenge - the Bulls roll up again. "Of course we have a score to settle. That day was tough for everyone - but the fans celebrated and built us up after the game. Now we want to give something back. What counts against Salzburg is 60 minutes at full throttle," emphasized defender Clemens Unterweger. "I expect a very high tempo."