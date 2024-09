Murderer sent wife photo of husband in pool of blood

Murder victim was having affair

Jonathan Freeman was still at the crime scene in the small town of Woodleaf when the police arrived. The 44-year-old was arrested without resistance and, according to the sheriff's press release, confessed to the double murder during interrogation. According to an insider at TV station "WLXF", the motive for the crime is said to be jealousy. Afterwards, Bryan Burr and Teri Freeman are said to have had an affair.