Dog crate case: perpetrators’ appeal is rejected

The boy only had a body temperature of 26.8 degrees

The trial proceeds quickly; after just 25 minutes, the appeal panel chaired by Judge Natalia Frohner retires to deliberate. Just a few minutes later, it was clear that the two women had lost their appeal. It was an act "that shocked many people", said the judge. "Because of its cruelty, its continuation over a long period of time and the way it was committed." - The emaciated and hypothermic boy had a body temperature of 26.8 degrees when he was finally admitted to hospital. The judge's devastating remarks are accepted motionlessly by the two women.