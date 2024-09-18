Law enforcement agencies can undermine Tor anonymization

"Still secure and anonymous"

Various investigative authorities in Germany did not want to comment on any surveillance programs in relation to the Tor network. When asked, the Tor Project explained that Tor users can continue to use the Tor browser to surf the internet securely and anonymously. They did not want to speculate on the specific incident without access to the research documents. A representative of the affected chat service Ricochet, which is now called Ricochet Refresh and is one of the most secure ways to communicate online, made a similar statement.